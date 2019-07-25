The SPCA is recruiting Kiwi bakers and cake-lovers, including those in Rotorua, to dust off their aprons and get baking for its annual Cupcake Day.

The Cupcake Day fundraiser is on August 5, and the charity is encouraging keen bakers, workplaces, friends and schools to whip up a cupcake storm.

Rotorua SPCA manager Sue Kinsella says BNZ will have a cupcake stall in their branch to support this fundraiser and the Rotorua SPCA will have cupcakes for sale at its op shop and shelter shop.

"It is a great event to be involved with as every age can participate, and who doesn't enjoy a cupcake or two?

"All monies raised comes back to the SPCA to support animals in need in our community and goes towards providing vet care and desexing costs, as all animals available for adoption are desexed prior to adoption, avoiding future unwanted litters."

Cupcake Day has been supported by Kiwis for 11 years, collectively raising $2.6 million to help the 41,000 animals that come through SPCA's doors each year in desperate need of care, shelter and veterinary treatment.

SPCA's chief executive Andrea Midgen is encouraging people to register for this year's Cupcake Day, raising much-needed donations to help animals who are not able to speak for themselves.

"Our need for funding continues to increase and donations are the only way we can help the animals that need us.

"Cupcake Day makes a huge difference in giving countless animals a second chance at life.

"The simple act of baking cupcakes makes an enormous, positive impact on the lives of needy animals and we are so grateful to all the animal lovers who bake for a good cause every year.

Without their generous donations and time, we'd struggle to help rescue and rehabilitate the thousands of animals we see each year."

SPCA aims to fundraise $300,000 through this year's Cupcake Day.

These funds will be used across the country to aid in rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in need.

- People can register to bake and sell as an individual, team or school at www.spcacupcakeday.co.nz.

A breakdown of what each cupcake selling for $5 each can contribute to

- Six cupcakes can give shelter, a bed and blankets to a cat or dog in need

- Fifteen cupcakes will help a sick and injured animal receive a veterinary examination

- Seventy-seven cupcakes will help find a dog a new, loving home.