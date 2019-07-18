One person has been taken to Rotorua Hospital after a crash into a paddock on State Highway 30 in Horohoro.

Police received reports of the crash at 7.26am between Apirana Rd and Collier Rd about 20km South of Rotorua.

A police media spokeswoman said there was one person involved and the road was not blocked.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the fire crew removed the person from the car but it was unclear if they were initially trapped.

Two ambulances were on the scene and treated the person who has been taken to Rotorua Hospital.