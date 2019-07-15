An incident of public assault has been confirmed as more than 200 Mongrel Mob members swarmed in Rotorua to attend the tangi of patched member Rex Maney.

A police spokeswoman confirmed police received a report of an assault at the intersection of Old Taupō Rd and Devon St at 12.45pm on Monday.

The spokeswoman said she was not sure on how many people involved or the number of injuries and later confirmed it was gang related.

The Rotorua Daily Post understands a man was assaulted by multiple people.

St John spokeswoman said at 12.46pm ambulance were called to attend but police later stood them down and they did not attend the scene.

Rex Te Meihana Maney died last Wednesday surrounded by loved ones and was buried at Pikirangi Marae, Rotokawa, Rotorua.

Acting Rotorua area commander Inspector Phil Taikato told the Rotorua Daily Post yesterday about 200 members had congregated in Rotorua for Maney's tangi but police were not expecting them to stay long.

Taikato said the safety of the public was their main priority and there was no reason at this stage for the public to be concerned for their safety.