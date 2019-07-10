Whether you like it black or loaded with sugar, there is no denying a good coffee is one to talk about.

But there is also nothing worse than the taste of a poor coffee lingering on your lips so that's why The Hits Rotorua radio station is on the hunt for Rotorua's top coffee.

What started as a workplace debate on the best fish and chips in Rotorua has become a 2019 mission for The Hits, supported by the Rotorua Daily Post, with category four pitting locals' favourite coffee spots against each other.

Devon Sea Foods owner Dave Kelly Jr (front) and The Hits' Bryce Morris after winning the best takeaway. Photo / File

The competition is in the nomination stages but soon enough locals will be able to pick their favourite coffee spot out of five contenders.

The Hits announcer Paul Hickey believed the competition could be the most personally charged categories out of them all.

"Everybody seems to have an opinion on where the best coffee can be found, so I anticipate the nomination period initially and then the voting will see some big numbers."

And while he wasn't happy to give away his nomination, he admitted his coffee preference wasn't popular.

"I may lose some brownie points here, but I'm honestly a fan of instant.

"It's all I can make, but when I do buy barista made, the temperature is everything and flat white or latte are my go-tos."

Skyline acting general manager Herbert Sabapathy with The Hits announcer Paul Hickey awarding him the Top Shop winner of best experience. Photo / File

The previous categories in the campaign were the best Fish and Chips, won by Devon Seafoods, the best hairdresser, won by Honey Comb and the best activity won by Skyline.

Nominations for the best coffee close on July 16 and voting begins the following day until July 31. The winner will be announced on August 1.

Who do you think has the best coffee?

"Zippys of course, because of the culture and it is also very relaxed."

Jane Bowman, 60

Pomare

"Columbus without a doubt."

Kathy Ward, 50

Central

"Columbus but also Capers. It just depends on who you are going with."

Evon Holmes, 72

Mangakakahi

"Columbus coffee at the Mitre 10. The people are friendly and they have a good loyalty system."

Alastair Gibson, 72

Lynmore

"Obviously Okere Falls store."

Stevan Hill, 37

Okere Falls

"Zippys, it's the perfect spot."

Casey Harvey, 28

Pukehangi

How to Vote

Go to

to nominate your favourite coffee

Once the nominations are all in, locals will have two weeks to cast one vote per person per day.

The winning shop will receive a presentation plaque.