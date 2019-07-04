Westpac NZ will reinstall an ATM in Murupara, replacing a machine stolen on June 3.

The new ATM will be in the NZ Credit Union building.

Westpac NZ acting general manager of consumer banking and wealth, Gina Dellabarca, said the loss of the ATM was deeply felt by the community and Westpac had worked hard to find a solution.

"We've listened to our customers and the community, and we're determined to support them by restoring an ATM to the town.

Advertisement

"This will enable the people of Murupara, and those in surrounding areas who've had to travel an hour or more each way, to withdraw money."

Westpac has been consulting with a range of stakeholders including community leaders, police and security experts.

"We'll be undertaking a range of actions to make the new machine more robust against security threats," Dellabarca said.

A 27-year-old Kawerau man has been arrested and charged in relation to a burglary in Murupara earlier this month.