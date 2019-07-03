The Rotorua Lakes Council has released concept designs for the Sir Howard Morrison Performing Arts Centre restoration project.

A total of $22.5m has been secured for the strengthening and refurbishment of the facility, and work is set to start in November this year.

The performing arts centre shut in November 2017 for earthquake-strengthening and redevelopment.

In addition to the council's contribution of $11.5m, the project team has secured an additional $11m in external funding.

Construction is expected to take 12 – 18 months and the centre is expected to reopen in 2021.

In a press release this morning, Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick said the project was "all systems go".

The council's arts and culture manager Stewart Brown said: "There has been a huge amount of detailed planning, consultation and funding work to get us to this point."

"The next few months will include completing the detailed construction drawings, getting the building consent and awarding the construction tender."

The approved design, led by architects Shand Shelton, will expose original qualities of the Category 1 heritage building, and inside warm wood will be used to modernise the centre.

Stories of Ngāti Whakaue and Te Arawa and recognition of the legacy of Sir Howard Morrison will also feature.

Sir Howard Morrison Performing Arts Centre Q and A

What has happened since the Sir Howard Morrison Performing Arts Centre closed?

November 3 2017: Centre closed for earthquake strengthening

November 2017: Business plan completed outlining options for redeveloping the centre

January – July 2018: Architectural design competition resulted in Shand Shelton being appointed to lead the redesign

April 2018: Detailed seismic assessment rated the building at 25 per cent of new building standard. Buildings below 34 per cent are considered earthquake-prone

August 2018: Resource consent approved based on concept designs

May 2019: Preliminary designs completed

June 2019: Fully funded