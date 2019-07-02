A woman who was struck by a ute in Richmond Ave in Taupō remains in a serious but stable condition in Waikato Hospital.

As a result of the incident on June 21, the 36-year-old woman has suffered serious injuries that will require a lengthy period of treatment and rehabilitation.

She is currently receiving support from family and friends.

She was a hit by a car whilst walking along Richmond Ave at around 11.15pm.

A police investigation has identified a white ute as the vehicle that struck the pedestrian.

This ute is described as being a double cab or king cab with rear doors but is not lowered as reported earlier.

"Though the driver chose not to stop and assist the person they hit, it is not too late for this person to come forward and demonstrate some genuine concern and responsibility in this situation," Detective Sergeant Andy Livingstone said.

"Ultimately the driver will be responsible to their own family, our community and the victim over their decision to come forward or not."

A Gofundme page has identified the 36-year-old woman as Supriya Tikaram.

In eight days the page has raised $11,595.

An update posted by her mother, Aruna, said Tikaram was now awake.

"She has been moved from the intensive care unit to the high dependency unit, which is an excellent step in the right direction.

"Supriya has a very long road of recovery ahead so she will remain in hospital for a while."

Anyone with information should call Taupō Police on 07 378 6060 or information can be left anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.