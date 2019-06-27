Several local hotels and caterers are preparing to cook delicious dishes showcasing Māori indigenous cuisine for the Ngā Kai a Matariki – The Foods of Matariki Competition.

Last year's inaugural champion, Millennium Hotel Rotorua, will defend their title against Stolen Bike Catering, Sudima Lake Rotorua and Terrace Catering.

All participating businesses will create one bite-sized canape showcasing indigenous produce in a contemporary way.

The dish must include at least two indigenous items like pikopiko, horopito, kawakawa, rīwai, kumara, rēwena paraoa (Māori bread), tuna, kōura, tītī, kina, tarakihi, kuku, moemoe, mānuka and pāua.

Ngā Kai a Matariki 2018 winning dish by Millennium Hotel Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

Twenty community and VIP judges will taste all four dishes at this Sunday's Rotorua Farmers Market and announce the winner for 2019.

Returning VIP Judge and well-known indigenous chef Charles Royal enjoyed being part of the event last year.

"I really enjoy events like this because it helps develop use of indigenous foods and brings out stories of the past to achieve greater understanding," says Charles.

"Especially around Matariki when the gathering, harvesting and preservation of food are so important for sustainability."

People are invited down to the market to learn more about indigenous cuisine and may even be able to try some of the dishes.

Rotorua is celebrating Matariki with a range of events around the district, allowing people to gather with family and friends to reflect on the past, celebrate the present, and plan for the future.

The details

- What: Ngā Kai a Matariki – The Foods of Matariki Competition

- When: This Sunday, between 9.30am to 11.30am

- Where: Rotorua Farmers Market

- Free to watch