Rotorua's roller derby league are hosting a team from the South Island for the first time at this weekend's sixth annual Slam Rock event.

It is the first time the Sulphur City Steam Rollers have played Christchurch's 'Living Dead Rollers' on home-ground, and the first time a team from the south has been invited to the coveted annual event.

Often described as similar to 'rugby on skates', roller derby is a fast-paced game that relies heavily on strategy, strength and speed.

Each team fields a 'jammer', one skater whose goal is to score points from each opposition skater they pass.

The other skaters on the track are 'blockers' who are trying to stop the opposing jammer, as well as giving assistance to their own.

As one of the fastest-growing women's sports in the world, roller derby has evolved in game-play and governance while still holding on to its 'underground' appeal.

Slam Rock has the ideal mix of energy, athleticism and theatrics.

"Each team rolls out under spotlights," says event manager Layla Robinson.

"The crowd is then introduced to the 20 strong referees and officials who will keep the game on-track.

"Then the first whistle blows and the action will commence. Our crowds literally

go wild!"

During the game's half-time, the Steam Rollers invite the crowd down to the track to take part in the annual Slam Rock Air Guitar Crowd Comp.

With guitar and ukelele prizes up for grabs the competition is popular, with adults and children taking part in the battle.

Keeping to the family-friendly vibe of Slam Rock, the event also features free face painting, a lolly scramble for the children, merchandise, and food and drink for sale.

Proceeds raised from this year's Slam Rock will be put toward travel costs as part of the Sulphur City Steam Rollers participation in the New Zealand Roller Derby Top 10 Tournament.

Slam Rock 2019 is on Saturday, June 29, 6pm, at the Sportsdrome Rotorua.

Tickets are on sale now at tinyurl.com/SlamRock2019 or from the Ticketmaster Box Office at the Rotorua Energy Events Centre.