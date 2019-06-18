Two unlicensed builders have been sentenced in separate cases relating to carrying out restricted building work without being licensed.

Taupō man Terry Draper has been ordered to pay $3000 plus costs for misrepresenting himself as a licensed building practitioner and undertaking restricted work after he pleaded guilty to charges laid by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Draper was subcontracted by Landmark Homes to undertake brick and block laying work after telling them he was licensed to do so.

He also completed a record of work using a false licensed building practitioner registration number indicating he had carried out work contributed to the primary structure and the external moisture management systems of two properties.

This work is classified as restricted building work and must be carried out or supervised by a licensed building practitioner.

Draper's record of work was submitted to the Taupō District Council who on review, advised Landmark Homes Draper was not a licensed building practitioner.

The ministry's occupational licensing operations manager Duncan Connor said he was not impressed with Draper's actions.

"It is unacceptable for an unlicensed builder to claim to be a licensed building practitioner when they do not hold a licence to carry out restricted building work."

In a second case, George Faulkner has been sentenced in the Hutt City District Court after pleading guilty to carrying out restricted building work he was not licensed to do.

Faulkner was ordered to pay reparation of $4500 in addition to a fine of $2000 plus costs after leaving homeowners with uncompleted work.

Faulkner carried out building work at the property which included the extension of a wall and installation of a sliding door, which is considered to be restricted building work, as the primary structure and external moisture management system had been altered.

Connor said where the ministry would investigate and prosecute anybody who had evidence against them.

"These prosecutions send a clear message to the building industry that claiming to be a licensed building practitioner and carrying out restricted building work without holding a licence is illegal."

The licensed building practitioner scheme was established under the Building Act 2004 to ensure builders meet a minimum standard of competence in their licensed area and are able to carry out or supervise restricted building work.

Connor said those engaging a builder to carry out restricted building work have a responsibility to ensure the person they are engaging is licensed to do so.

Any person can identify a licensed building practitioner by viewing their photo ID licence card and by checking their details against the public register online.