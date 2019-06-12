Two Lotto players from Auckland and Rotorua will be celebrating after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight's live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold New World Southmall in Auckland and Countdown Rotorua in Rotorua.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

Strike also rolled over tonight and will be $800,000 on Saturday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from either of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.