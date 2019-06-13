For many organisations, next week will be all about celebrating their superheroes who share their time and skills so the organisations can continue to function.

National Volunteer Week runs from Sunday, June 16, until June 22.

It celebrates the collective contribution of the 1.2m volunteers who enrich New Zealand and this year's theme is 'Whiria te tangata – weaving the people together'.

St Chads Charitable Trust will recognise the significant contribution volunteers make every week to their organisation by hosting a special afternoon tea to salute volunteer accomplishments.

St Chads offers services to adults with disabilities and volunteer co-ordinator Jebraun Clifford says with government contracts supplying only half of its operating costs, volunteers play a crucial role in providing better outcomes for people with disabilities.

"We want to honour their hard work as well as the many hours they put in to help our clients succeed, almost 250 hours a month on average."

Volunteers support clients to engage in the community, give extra one-to-one help at St Chads, help 'behind the scenes', and help staff Inspire Gallery - St Chads' art gallery in the CBD.

"Not only do members of the community make a contribution to St Chads, but St Chads' clients in turn provide around 350 hours each month giving back to the community and making it a better place for us all to live and work."

General manager Nicky Mayne says St Chads is proud of the huge range of skills its volunteers bring to the trust, and it was also a regional winner at the 2018 Trust Power Community Awards for its volunteer programme.

St Chads manager Nicky Mayne speaking at the opening of the organisation's new site. Photo / File

Age Concern Rotorua manager Rory O'Rourke says Age Concern is just one of many not-for-profit charities which rely on volunteers to exist and provide the essential programmes they are involved in.

He says Age Concern uses volunteers to provide visitors for its Accredited Visitor Service which has them visiting the lonely or socially isolated, initially for one hour a week, but this invariably grows as a relationship is formed.

Volunteers also take people to the supermarket to do their shopping or helps them to shop online and collect their groceries.

Rory says its SuperGold Skills Service is made up of several retired skilled workers who do odd maintenance jobs for elderly at a reduced cost.

Volunteers also help out at Age Concern events where people power is needed.

"Age Concern would not be able to function without our very special volunteers, and to become a volunteer is very fulfilling and gives back as much to the volunteer as the elderly person who is benefiting from being visited or assisted in some way.

"Volunteers are going to become more and more essential as the population of elderly increases and more and more people need help of some description."

He says they will be taking their volunteers to the movies and shouting them morning tea during the week.

The Arts Village volunteer co-ordinator Maggie Covell says their volunteers help out with a wide range of tasks and roles.

She says it can be anything including event prep, market setup, exhibition install, admin/reception roles, assisting during events, assisting art activities, school holiday programme assistants and repair work/maintenance.

A lot of the organisations based at the village also utilise volunteers as part of their team - "so as you can see volunteers play a crucial part in keeping the space running and accessible for the public".

"Our volunteers are incredibly important to us and we simply could not do what we do with out them.

"They are truly part of our team and extend Arts Village whānau."

Maggie says volunteering is part of the culture at The Arts Village so staff and trustees also volunteer.

She says the village has just started its Friday afternoon sessions which are an informal way for volunteers - potential or existing - to have a chat and cup of tea, finding out about what is coming up.

For more information on National Volunteer Week go to nationalvolunteerweek.nz and for more information on volunteering go to www.volbop.org.nz.