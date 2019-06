A two-vehicle crash on Te Ngae Rd is causing major traffic delays.

A police media spokeswoman said one car had flipped in a two-vehicle crash near Church Rd at 2.50pm today.

She said the road was partially blocked for a short time but traffic was still able to move through.

However, locals in the area are reporting that traffic is backed up to Pak 'n' Save.

Nobody was injured in the crash.