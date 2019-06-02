Chris Marjoribanks has been trying to make Kawerau a better place for decades.

He has supported and led several efforts to support Kawerau's most vulnerable, and was today awarded a Queen's Service Medal to acknowledge his work.

In 2011, following a spike in teenage suicides in the district, he led new strategies to identify and support young people who were experiencing poor mental health and suicide ideation.

This included the establishment of a core group to support at-risk youth and adults.

Chris Marjoribanks. Photo / File

He has also helped co-ordinate a response to address methamphetamine use and related community issues.

This included sourcing funding from the Bay of Plenty District Health Board for addiction services and support initiatives.

He has held several leadership positions in community organisations and is current chairman of Mataatua Sports Trust, and a trustee of Rautahi Community Marae and Maruhaeremuri Hapū Trust.

Marjoribanks is also a trustee of multiple Māori land trusts, a second term Kawerau district councillor, and a Justice of the Peace.