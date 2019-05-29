A Rotorua councillor has accused a mayoral candidate of writing defamatory statements "in a state of inebriation" and sought legal advice about pursuing a defamation claim.

Rob Kent sought legal advice about a Facebook post posted on the Rotorua District Residents and Ratepayers Facebook page by secretary Reynold Macpherson on May 10 at 1.19am titled "TRUST ROB KENT? YEAH RIGHT".

Kent alleged Macpherson questioned his integrity, accused him of duplicity and inferred he received Resource Management Act commissioner training and appointment to the RMA Policy Committee as "payback for ... enabling mayor Chadwick to be re-elected [in 2016]".

Rotorua Lakes councillor Rob Kent. Photo / File

"His point is all fiction and innuendos obviously written in a state of inebriation since it contains uncorrected misspellings and grammatical errors even the most elementary spell checker would have immediately highlighted," he said.

"The post is obviously aimed at deliberately defaming me in the eyes of Rotorua voters in the hope of discouraging me from standing again … A decision I have yet to make."

After the post was made Kent sought legal advice from a senior barrister "believing I had a watertight case for defamation".

Mayoral candidate Dr Reynold Macpherson. Photo / Supplied

However he decided not to pursue it because of the cost and difficulty to prove.

"A case for defamation in the case of politicians is virtually impossible to pursue successfully through the legal system no matter how obviously defamatory the statement are which means online bullies, the likes of Reynold Macpherson, can hide behind social networking sites and defame to their heart's content without being held to account," Kent said.

"Responding to their posts gives them oxygen to the flames and publicity they are seeking.

"Really the only mugs are us for giving them clicks, for sharing their crap, for commenting, for giving them credence."

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick. Photo / File

Mayor Steve Chadwick said she had also investigated a defamation case following comments made by Macpherson a few years ago, but didn't proceed on the basis of cost.

"I can only urge us all as individuals not to buy into this platform which can become the politics of hatred and that is divisive and not good. I admire those that have called this out," she said.

Reynold Macpherson is believed to be overseas but has been approached for comment.