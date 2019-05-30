A fire that ripped through a Rotorua timber mill has not been identified as suspicious but a fire investigator is looking into the blaze today.

This morning, a FENZ spokeswoman said a fire investigator would be returning today to look further into the cause.

It was not being treated as suspicious at this stage and no one was injured in the blaze, she said.

Nine fire crews from Rotorua, Kawerau, Ngongotahā, and Mamaku worked on battling the blaze at the former Lumbercube Mill site until close to midnight last night.

Advertisement

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said yesterday they were first called to the blaze at 5.45pm after "multiple 111 calls came through."

Fire on Vaughan Rd. Photo / Supplied

By 7.30pm, nine crews from the surrounding area were battling the blaze, he said.

He said the fire was "fully involved," when the fire crews arrived.

The office block where the fire started is 16m by 20m in size.

The spokesman said there was no indication at this stage the fire was suspicious, and all people were accounted for.

Last night, witness Bryce Morris said he could smell smoke and hear crashing as the building was burning.

Visible fire damage at the former Lumbercube mill this morning. Photo / Stephen Parker

At that stage only two appliances were at the scene.

He said it appeared traffic was being diverted.

Nearby resident Ryan Gray said he had just finished cleaning his house near Iles Rd at 6.10pm, when there was a strong smell of smoke.

He left for a meeting and then "saw smoke billowing from behind Motion Entertainment, the bright orange flames were clearly visible well above the building".

Gray said across the field on Vaughan Rd, cars were backed up.

He said he could hear fire sirens when he arrived in the centre of town.

Attempts have been made to contact the property owners.