Pekatahi Bridge near Whakatāne will be closed to allow contractors to do maintenance on the bridge.

The closure is timed from 7pm to 6am from Sunday, May 19 to Thursday, May 23, the NZ Transport Agency said in a statement.

As a contingency, an extension may include the night of Thursday, May 23, re-opening 6am Friday, May 24.

This is to allow contractors to do maintenance on the bridge and is weather dependent.

The detour will be clearly sign-posted from State Highway 2 through Whakatāne and will follow SH30, Hinemoa St, Arawa Rd, Valley Rd and Taneatua Rd.

NZTA asked drivers to take extra care for cyclists and pedestrians while travelling the detour route through Whakatāne.