A man who admitted the manslaughter of Mamaku men Raymond and James Fleet is appealing his prison sentence.

Richard Te Kani pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of the pair and is serving a sentence of 15 years' jail.

He is the second man involved in the deaths of the uncle and nephew in August 2017 to appeal their sentences.

Zen Pulemoana. Photo / File

Zen Pulemoana, 27, has been jailed for life with a minimum non-parole period of 14 years after being found guilty by a jury of murdering James Fleet on August 7, 2017.

Pulemoana was also found guilty of the manslaughter of Raymond Fleet.

The Court of Appeal has confirmed to the Rotorua Daily Post the appeal hearings will in held in Auckland on June 13.

Raymond Fleet (left) and James Fleet. Photo / File

James and Raymond Fleet were taken to the end of Mamaku's remote Cecil Rd, which leads into dense bush, and savagely beaten.

They were first reported missing by family members before police found their bodies a few days later.

Martin Hone already pleaded guilty to the men's murders and has been sentenced to life with a minimum non-parole period of 20 years.