State Highway 43 in Kawerau will be closed from 9.30am this morning for a scene investigation.

The NZ Transport Agency said in a release that SH43 Kawarau Road West between SH30 Rotoma and Valley Rd will be closed today for about 3 hours.

The release said this was to allow police to conduct a scene investigation for a recent fatal crash that happened on Friday April 26.

There were two cars involved in the crash, and one other person received moderate injuries.

The detour will be via SH30 and SH34 Kawerau Road on the eastern side of Kawerau.