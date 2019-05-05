A Rotorua Lotto player is among 12 who won $19,609 with Lotto Second Division in Saturday night's draw.

The ticket was bought at New World Westend.

A winning Second Division ticket was also bought at the Papamoa Superette, and another via My Lotto in the Bay of Plenty region.

Meanwhile, two players from Tauranga, and another from Invercargill, won First Division.

Advertisement

The tickets, sold at Countdown Tauranga and Cherrywood Lotto & Book Shop in Tauranga, each won $333,333.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, when the jackpot will be $5 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four also rolled over and will be worth $400,000 on Wednesday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it immediately in-store at any Lotto shop, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.