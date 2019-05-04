One person is in police custody after allegedly ramming a police car with a stolen vehicle.

A police spokeswoman said police were looking for a stolen vehicle about 2.05pm.

"During the course of which, the allegedly stolen vehicle deliberately hit the police vehicle bringing their vehicle to a stop.

"We have one person, a woman, is in custody and charges will be forthcoming."

Advertisement

The vehicle was hit on the corner of Maroa Rd and State Highway 1 near Ohakuri.

There were no serious injuries during the incident.