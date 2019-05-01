Lakes District Health Board has appointed Nick Saville-Wood as its new chief executive.

Saville-Wood has filled this role in an acting capacity since the departure of Ron Dunham late in 2018.

Lakes Board chairman Deryck Shaw said Saville-Wood was successful in getting the role ahead of a strong line-up of candidates, with the board having an extensive process around recruitment which included involvement of DHB staff, iwi and primary sector representatives.

Saville-Wood was the chief operating officer for Lakes DHB since 2016 and was accountable for the running of both Rotorua and Taupō hospitals as well as a number of community services.

Advertisement

Prior to this he was the corporate services general manager and was also the project director for the redevelopment of both hospitals.

Shaw said Saville-Wood was well known to the board and well respected.

He has lived in Rotorua for the last 23 years and was committed to the Lakes DHB and its rohe (district), he said.

"Nick is well positioned to lead the changes necessary in achieving the outcomes required by the board in its strategic priority areas, particularly Māori health equity."

Shaw said the board had confidence in Saville-Wood's ability to lead the organisation in improved gains across agreed health targets and towards a more financially sustainable future.

Lakes DHB will now move to recruit a replacement chief operating officer.