A car and a cyclist have collided this afternoon just after 1pm on Tarawera Rd, Lynmore.

Police and ambulance were called to the scene and a St John media communication spokeswoman said the man was in a moderate condition and had been taken to the hospital.

A police officer confirmed this and said the first person at the scene was a doctor passing by.

A car and cyclist collided this afternoon. Photo / Cira Olivier

He said the driver had turned off Tarawera Rd on to Longmile Rd and collided with the cyclist traveling towards the roundabout.

The windscreen on the driver side had smashed as a result and the bike was mangled.

Traffic had been managed by police and the road was cleared within the hour of the incident.