The Apirana family is part of the bones of Rotorua Girls' High School.

Three generations of the family have attended the school, which marks its 60th anniversary this year.

Parehuia Merito attended the school from 1969 to 1972 and enjoyed her education so much she sent her six daughters there.

Merito remembers her first year clearly.

Advertisement

"That was the year they landed on the moon. I remember we were all sitting in a classroom listening to the radio of Neil Armstrong taking one small step for mankind."

Merito had come from early education at Whangamarino School.

"It was a huge shift from a rural Māori school to a mainstream school with hundreds of kids.

"There were good teachers who were motivating. My English and French teachers were wonderful teachers. I really enjoyed my education at this school.

"My own experiences were very good so I hoped my daughters would have that same experience."

Merito's second eldest daughter Tepora Apirana (nee Merito) went to the school from 1993 to 1997, the last year being the same year Annette Joyce became principal.

But Apirana had been involved in the school before then.

"Our father helped build the wharenui so we were part of helping with that in the early stages of 1992.

"The biggest change is the strong connections between teachers and students," she said.

"In my day it was very traditional, there wasn't a lot of humour, now the way the teachers engage with students helps with retention."

She said the school focused on balance.

"The leadership staff, board of trustees are committed to balance in terms of academics, culture, sport, so my daughter isn't just academic she can succeed in all streams.

"The responsiveness to Māori students in this school is second to none."

Apirana said she also applauded the way the Māori culture was the centre of the school.

Apirana said she and her five sisters had been prefects at the school.

Her daughter, Atera Apirana, has followed in their footsteps by being named the school's head girl for 2019, after starting there in 2015 as a Year 9 student.

Atera said the school was a positive environment and her focus for the year was creating a safe and comfortable zone for all the students.

"We have so many things to offer."