Five lucky Lotto players, including one from Rotorua, will be popping the champagne after each winning $44,991 with Lotto Second Division in Saturday's live Lotto draw.

The local winning second division ticket was sold at Relay Rotorua Regional Airport. The other four tickets were sold in Tauranga, Auckland, Waihi and Whanganui.

Two lucky players also won Powerball second division, taking their total winnings to $51,460.

The winning Powerball second division tickets were sold at Countdown Sunnynook in Auckland and New World Waihi in Waihi.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of these winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.