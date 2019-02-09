Eight lucky Lotto players, including one from Rotorua, have each won $30,567 with Lotto Second Division in last night's live draw.

Two players from Auckland and Inglewood have extra reason to celebrate after also winning Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $37,757.

The winning tickets were sold at Glen Innes Dairy And Lotto Outlet in Auckland and Inglewood Book centre in Inglewood.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at Te Ngae Four Square, Pak'nSave Taupō, New World Albany, Pak'nSave Westgate, Glen Innes Dairy And Lotto Outlet, Paper Plus Rototuna, Inglewood Book centre and Dunedin Centre City New World.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.