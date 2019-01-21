Time is running out for people keen to take part in an interactive art trail through Rotorua.

The Fish out of Water Art Trail has been running since December 20 and involves 13 fish, decorated by local artists and placed in host locations around the city's CBD during summer. It ends on February 3.

People can collect the trail map from the Rotorua iSite (or any of the host locations listed below) and follow the clues to find them all.

The fish themes range from fairy tales to treasure chests, plastic bags to space odysseys.

Advertisement

Anyone who completes the trail with correct entries will go into a draw to win prizes. People can also vote for their favourite fish.

Some of the fish included in this year's Fish out of Water Art Trail in Rotorua. Image / supplied

Coordinated by local artist Jill Walker, The Fish Out of Water Art Trail is an annual summer art event which Rotorua Lakes Council initiated 14 years ago as a creative way for artists and the community to celebrate Rotorua's lakes and fisheries.

"I have been chatting to people who have done the trail and they love that it appeals to all ages," Walker said.

"One family had an age range of 9 to 69 years and they all loved it. It's a great summer holiday activity that families can do together that gets kids out and exercising and learning to read maps in a fun way."

For the first time in the event, a smaller rogue fish named Captain Peggy Wetbeard will be visiting different locations over the summer. Hints to the next location will be given so people can see who can find the Captain first.

The 2018-19 Fish Out of Water Art Trail is being hosted by the following businesses:

· Artworks, Hinemoa Street

· Atlantis Books, Eruera Street

· Café de Paris, Hinemoa Street

· McLeods Booksellers, Pukuatua Street

· O'Keefe's Anglers Depot, Eruera Street

· Rotorua iSite, Fenton Street

· Simply Different, Tutanekai Street

· Sole Outlet, Tutanekai Street

· Sustain Vegetarian Takeaways , Tutanekai Street

· The Arts Village, Hinemaru Street

· The Living Room Collective, Amohau Street

· The Rotorua Cycle Centre, Hinemoa Street

· Trade Aid, Tutanekai Street