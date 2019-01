A boat has caught fire on the Ōhau Channel near Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report at 11.51am that a boat's engine had caught fire.

The occupants had safely got onto a dinghy and were all safe and well, she said.

The police spokeswoman could not say how many people were on the boat.

The coastguard has been notified.

More to come.