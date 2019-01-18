Safety improvements are on the cards for a notorious State Highway 5 intersection locals have described as "dangerous".

The State Highway 5-Oturoa Rd intersection was the site of a horrific crash on Wednesday when a car and truck collided, injuring the four occupants of the car.

Two of the occupants remain in critical conditions at Waikato Hospital. The two people taken to Rotorua Hospital are in stable conditions.

At the time of the crash, people commenting on the Rotorua Daily Post Facebook page described the intersection as "dangerous", with some saying they hoped this latest crash would spur action to improve the area.

Advertisement

In response to questions from the Rotorua Daily Post, NZ Transport Agency systems manager Rob Campbell said plans were in place to widen the road for a median turning bay.

The SH5 intersection north of Rotorua which saw four people injured this week is set to get widened in March this year. Photo / Ben Fraser

"[It] will provide a safer turning facility for drivers turning right into Oturoa Rd and Maraeroa Rd."

The work is out to tender with work expected to begin in late March.

In the past five years, there have been two recorded fatal crashes within 100m of the intersection and a minor injury crash in the same period.

Local man Gordon Wilson was involved in fatal crash at the same intersection two Christmas Eve's ago. Photo / Stephen Parker

Local man Gordon Wilson was involved in fatal crash at the same intersection two Christmas Eve's ago.

His main concern about the intersection was people "overshooting the turns".

"People heading along State Highway 5, towards Rotorua, intending to turn up Maraeroa Rd will drive straight past it [then try to turn]."

Wilson suffered a brain bleed as a result of the crash and was still on ACC.

"Still walking, talking, functioning as the same person but I get fatigued really easily ... it's been one hell of a rollercoaster."

Wilson said it was great to hear that the improvements were planned for March.

Wendy Nathan helped those injured in Wednesday's crash.

She said people needed to watch their speed but the planned improvements "would be better".

Safe Roads was investigating improvements to the highway with median widening and barriers in some places.

The police investigation into Wednesday's crash is ongoing.

NZTA has two more projects to improve road safety on Rotorua's rural roads.

Work has begun on the State Highway 33/30 Te Ngae Rd intersection to Paengaroa and is expected to be finished in mid-2021.

Construction is hoped to start later this year on the Airport to State Highway 30/33 Te Ngae Rd intersection.