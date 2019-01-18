Audrey and Noel Allen had no idea their blind date more than 60 years ago would lead to marriage but now the Rotorua couple are celebrating their diamond anniversary.

The couple are having a celebration today with friends and family at Princes Gate Hotel.

Audrey said there would be friends and family attending from out of town, so it would be a nice catch-up.

"I don't know where the 60 years has gone."

The couple met in Morrinsville after being set up on a blind date at an end-of-year ball for the post office where Audrey worked.

After a period of courting, the couple married on January 24, 1959 at the Methodist Church in Morrinsville, with Noel aged 24 and Audrey 23.

Audrey and Noel Allen on their wedding day. Photo / Supplied

Noel said they built a house just after getting married.

"It was very basic. When we moved in it had the bare essentials."

Audrey said they lived in town for a bit before going farming around the Morrinsville area. Noel was an open-shed shearer when they met.

Noel then got sick and had to stop farming due to a kidney disease so the couple moved to Rotorua where they started a motor camp in Okere Falls, which they ran for the next 15 years.

The couple had three children - Karan, Jackie and Stewart - who grew up in Okere Falls and all live in Rotorua still.

After 15 years, Noel and Audrey moved into town where Noel worked in real estate for a few years, and they had a fish shop, before retiring.

Audrey said caring for one another was important in a long and happy marriage.