Tours, a quiz competition and a children's day are just a few of the many free activities happening to help Te Aka Mauri Library and Children's Health Hub celebrate its first birthday.

Te Aka Mauri Library and Children's Health Hub's birthday is on February 3, and both of the organisations working together in a unique collaboration are keen to celebrate the success of its first year.

Six days of themed festivities will begin on Tuesday January 29, showcasing products and services on offer.

Each day has a different focus, such as Te Ao Māori (the Māori world), technology, health, community, heritage and research, and a children's day.

Library director Jane Gilbert says the milestone has come around quickly.

She says it has been a busy first year and since the collaboration is something special the team decided to lead up to the birthday with festivities.

"The variety of events and activities planned for the week ensure there is something for everyone."

The first day of festivities will be Hono Whakamana, celebrating the special connection of Te Arawa with Te Aka Mauri, while acknowledging the strong support around the two organisations.



Guest speakers from a range of backgrounds and disciplines, artists, performers and storytellers will entertain throughout the week.

Tours of the library and a quiz competition will also be on offer.

The inside of Te Aka Mauri Library and Children's Health Hub at its official opening. Photo / File

Residents are being asked to share their memories of the library which will be used in a display of library memorabilia.

Visitors will also get the chance to see inside Te Waka Pounamu - the Mobile Learning Centre, the Mobile Library, the Makerspace and the Children's Health Hub.

The Technology Day - January 30 - will include local specialists in digital applications, virtual reality and cartooning giving talks.

On the Health Day - January 31 - people can find out about wahakura (woven flax bassinets), traditional Māori health, and oral and ear services.

February 1 is the Heritage and Research Day, which will include an ancestry workshop, Rotorua Library: 125 Years screenings and a panel of wahine sharing their story of growing up in Ohinemutu Village.

The Community Day - February 2 - will feature a diverse mix of community and special interest groups.

The Children's Day on February 3 will close the week of celebrations with heritage games, a paper plane contest, face painting and a family movie.

For more information go to the library's website and Facebook page.