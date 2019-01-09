One lucky Lotto player will be popping the champagne after winning $21,987 with Lotto Second Division in Wednesday's live Lotto draw.



The winning Second Division ticket was sold at the following City Books & Lotto Rotorua.

Four other winning tickets were sold in Auckland, one in Papakura and one in New Plymouth.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the winning store should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.