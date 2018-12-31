Some of New Zealand's best streetstock drivers have taken to the track for two days of action as part of the Rotorua Stock Car Club's Independent Security New Zealand Streetstock Championship.

The event, held on December 28 and 29, is traditionally the biggest event on the club's calendar each season.

Although there wasn't a lot of action on the first night of the event points were vital as drivers aimed to be at the top of the table by the end of the night to ensure a spot in the finals field. The drivers knew even if they didn't quite make it into the finals on night one, each point still mattered.

The night ran smoothly and there were a few decent tumbles amongst the racing, the ministocks, six shooters, and production saloons all provided some great racing in support of the streetstocks.

Despite the weather not looking promising on Saturday morning, the night started off with the repechage race and the drivers who had not made it through to the top field for the finals still had one more chance - simply win the race or come second.

The starting grid positions for the repechage are determined by points gained on night one. The red lights were on after the first lap left due to a trail of steel down the main straight from the carnage of two Wellington cars during the first lap.

The cars were taken from the track and the next few laps ticked on by without incident before the wheel on the 6g in second place let loose and he retired. 116s started to have a dig at the leaders, but was unable to change the result. The final two spots in the finals went to 9g and 56b.

The modified cars came out to compete in the Grantos Services Bay of Plenty Championship, probably the fastest cars that race at TWS Paradise Valley. They put in some very hot laps and after three blistering heats, totalling 45 laps, the current 1NZ was crowned champion.

The 26 finalists hit the track a little later than was originally planned due to a heavy shower putting a dampener on the evening, taking close to two hours to get the track back to a surface worthy of racing on.

Once they got racing, the action came hard and it came fast. The bumpers were used all night and the drivers and cars were all put through their paces. It was some of the best streetstock racing the valley has seen.

Some of New Zealand's best streetstock drivers took to the track for two days of racing in Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

The wins over the three heats went to 46B, 433C, and 93s. The national title and 1NZ went to local 9r after he survived the explosive final heat and made a few good decisions when it mattered. The current 1NZ took home second place in the championship, 46B earned the final spot on the podium.

Overall, it was a fantastic weekend of racing, a great result for everybody involved and plenty of action.

Now the club gets ready for the biggest event on its calendar - the TWS World Invitation Superstock Championship World 240s - with more than 100 superstocks set to head to Paradise Valley Raceway on January 18-19.