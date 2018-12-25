

Rotorua mum Deana Turner is furious after her son's bike was ripped from his hands at a local swimming hole.

On Wednesday about 2.40pm, Turner's son Jack and a mate were at The Willows, a swimming hole at the Utuhina Stream, and watched the driver of a car intentionally skidding before losing control and crashing over a bank and into a nearby creek.

"After the patched gang members climbed out of the car, the driver approached Jack and told him he was going to take his bike because he didn't want to walk," Turner said.

"Once it had been taken, another gang member told my son to try and get his bike back or he'd get the bash. He was also told not to call the police. It was all about bullying and intimidation."

The last time Jack saw the bike was when a second carload of patched gang members arrived at The Willows.

"He said one of the people in the car, he's not sure if it was the driver of the first car or someone else, was holding the bike outside the vehicle when it drove off," Turner said.

Once the car had left, Jack and his friend "weaved" their way home in case they were being followed.

When Turner saw her son, the first thing she asked him was where his bike was.

"He arrived home with just his helmet while his mate had both his helmet and his bike."

Absolutely livid with what had happened, Turner headed toward Fordblock, the direction she had been told the car went.

"I'm not quite sure what I hoped to achieve but I was furious."

She saw a policeman parked roadside and went and told him what had happened and an official complaint was made.

Since then the distinctive orange bike has been seen twice.

"At this point the bike isn't my biggest concern," Turner said. "I am more worried about the safety of our kids at a place they have been hanging out and enjoying for years.

"Not only did these idiots create an eyesore by putting a car in the creek, they have ruined it for a number of local youngsters, including my son, who have spent loads of time at The Willows but are now too scared to do so."

Turner posted about the incident and about her son's missing bike on Facebook. The post has received a number of comments from people also fed up with bullying and intimidation in Rotorua.

A police spokesperson confirmed they had received a report of this incident.

"I understand the police unit flagged down by the complainant on the day made area inquiries to try to locate the vehicle and bike," the spokesperson said.