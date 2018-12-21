There have been reports of a crash on near Horohoro, south of Rotorua this afternoon.

Emergency services are attending.

A police spokeswoman said they had been called at 12.56pm to a two car crash on Apirana Rd, near the intersection of State Highway 30.

"There are three patients and it's blocking the west-bound lane on the end of Apirana Rd where it intersects with State Highway 30."

She couldn't say what status the patients were in.

A fire communications spokesman said firefighters had just arrived at the scene.

"We've got persons trapped."

A reporter at the scene said it was a two-car head-on crash. Police had closed one lane of the road and were directing traffic.

She said one person has been taken to hospital via ambulance.

The reporter said the road had been closed.

Two people have been taken to Waikato Hospital via helicopters.

A police statement said the road is currently closed, and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

Police confirmed one person had moderate injuries and two people had serious injuries.

Fire trucks, ambulance and police were all on the scene.