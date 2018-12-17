The rebuild of the Rotorua Museum has been given a $10 million boost by Rotorua Trust.

The trust announced it was committing $10m to the rebuild today after trustees agreed that re-building and re-opening the museum was a key priority for the community.

"The Museum/Bath House is seen as a symbol of our community and it is imperative that the facility be open again as soon as possible," chairman Stewart Edward said.

The details of the trust's contribution are yet to be worked out but there's a hope the $10m commitment would unlock further funding opportunities with the Government.

Advertisement

Edward said the building was "iconic".

"This is an iconic building for both our community and the thousands of visitors who choose New Zealand and Rotorua as a destination. We acknowledge the cultural significance of the site to Te Arawa and the historical and economic impact of the building to our community," he said.

#LIVE: Major announcement regarding Rotorua Museum. Posted by Rotorua Daily Post on Sunday, 16 December 2018

"Trustees are very aware that we need to make sure there will still be funds available to help the wide variety of Rotorua organisations that look to the trust for support each year.

"These grants help organisations, big and small, to achieve our kaupapa of making a better Rotorua for all. We are happy to say they won't be affected by any contribution we make to the museum".

The trust granted $4.7m towards the building's extension in 2009 and owns a substantial art collection usually on display there.

Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick said the trust's commitment was "fantastic news" and highlighted the importance of the museum to the local community.

"Reinstating and re-opening our museum is an absolute priority for council, as it is for our community. It features as a key project in council's Long-Term Plan and this very generous $10m contribution will provide us with the impetus we need to attract further external funding from central Government.

"All the design and planning is nearing completion and we are busy pursuing all funding opportunities.

"On behalf of council and the community I'd like to thank Rotorua Trust for its generosity – the trust is a very important supporter of Rotorua and we acknowledge its substantial contribution to our community over many years."