Police were called to a fight in the Rotorua suburb of Mangakakahi last night.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called to the incident at the corner of Brookland Rd and Clayton Rd just before 7pm yesterday.

"There may have been a weapon involved," the spokeswoman said.

However, it appeared the fight had broken up by the time the police arrived.

St John Ambulance were also called to the scene.