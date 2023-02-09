Art in the Park bringing stalls of treasures and inspiration to Government Gardens

Art in the Park is back for 2023 on Sunday, February 19.

Art in the Park is back for 2023 on Sunday, February 19.

The Government Gardens will be overflowing with stalls and activities for the whole family as Art in the Park returns this month.

On Sunday, February 19, from 10am to 4pm, local artists and creators will be displaying their work at the event.

There will be plenty for the community and visitors to discover, with more than 50 stalls onsite, including painting, bespoke jewellery, ceramics and crochet to name a few.

Free art activities and demonstrations will also be running throughout the event. These include making crafts from objects from the moana (ocean) and a demonstrator will show how she makes jewellery from silver.

Hello Stranger on Hinemaru will be open to refresh with coffee and kai, and The Arts Village’s galleries will be open for people to view some amazing art.

Village director Kellez Mcmanus says this event allows for local artists to showcase what they are all about and for performers to perform, “so it makes for great entertainment for the whole whānau, as well as supporting local artists”.

“Events like Art in the Park promote whānau to get out and about, engage with your community, enjoy yourself, participate, be a part of all the good things that happen in Rotorua.

“Supporting local is something extra special; when you can say you met the maker and you brought from them, you support them and their whānau.”

She says the village team is looking forward to another day out for everyone, and seeing whānau having fun, relaxing and feeling a sense of community.

If bad weather prevents the event from going ahead, then Art in the Park will be postponed until Saturday, February 25, 10am to 4pm.

This event has been kindly funded by Rotorua Trust and Creative Communities Scheme.





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air



