Police were called to the scene about 7.30pm. Photo / NZME

Two people have been arrested after an attack left one person in a critical condition in Whakatāne.

A police spokeswoman said one person was taken to Waikato Hospital following a disorder in Matirerua St on Tuesday night.

Two men were arrested at the scene and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, she said.

Both are due to appear in Whakatane District Court today.