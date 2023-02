Police have arrested a man after a suspicious fire in Rotorua. Photo / NZME

Police have arrested a man after a suspicious fire in Rotorua. Photo / NZME

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged with arson after a suspicious fire in Ngongotahā.

The fire happened on Ranginui St on Wednesday.

Police are interested in hearing from anyone who might have seen any suspicious activity in the Ranginui St area about 9.30am that day.

People can contact police by calling 105 or going on the police website, using file number 230222/1354.