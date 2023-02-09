Frocks on Bikes in one of the events in the Summer Cycling Series.

Frocks on Bikes in one of the events in the Summer Cycling Series.

People are being encouraged to use a Summer Cycling Series to give back to the community and as motivation to get their legs pedalling.

Safe and Sustainable Journeys Rotorua is running a free Summer Cycling Series for all ages and abilities to get involved in.

There are a number of events and activities for the community to get riding in, including Go By Bike Day, Bike Fix-Up Day, Bike it Forward, Frocks on Bikes and the Whakarewarewa Forest Loop.

Go By Bike Day is on Tuesday, February 14 from 7am to 9am. People are encouraged to get riding on their commutes, and to pop into a pit-stop on Te Ngae Rd at the underpass.

The Mechanics and Maintenance Bike Fix-Up Day is on Wednesday, February 15 from 5pm to 7.30pm. The Safe and Sustainable Journeys Rotorua team have a small fleet of donated bikes that need some TLC before passing them on to new owners. If you have bike maintenance skills and would like to help this kaupapa, email cycling@rotorualc.nz.

And Bike it Forward is an opportunity to donate your paihikara [bike] to help bring the joy of biking to others in the community. The team is collecting good-condition, used bicycles to donate to less advantaged tamariki and adults. To arrange a donation, email cycling@rotorualc.nz.

Frocks on Bikes is on Thursday, February 16 from 5.30pm to 7pm. People are encouraged to come dressed as they are after work or to dress up glamorously. Join the team for pre-ride refreshments followed by a relaxed ride around Sulphur Bay/Te Arikiroa out to Tarawera Rd and back through the Long Mile Link. Registrations are essential - email cycling@rotorualc.nz.

The Whakarewarewa Forest Loop ride is on Friday, February 17 from 9.30am to 10.30am. It it is not a guided ride, and people can go from a different starting point or time, too. For more information, go to www.rotoruanz.com.

The Safe and Sustainable Journeys team says it encourages the community to travel around safely and freely.

“The Safe and Sustainable Journeys team supports accessibility and planning, as well as providing road safety programmes and community events to get people aware of mode shift benefits when using public transport, walking and cycling.”

“We’re using momentum from the national Aotearoa Bike Challenge to run some community events, helping encourage people to get riding. These events are weather-dependent.”

It says connecting with the community is one of the great things about travelling by paihikara.

“Frocks [On Bikes] has been part of the Rotorua landscape for more than 10 years, and we continue to have great feedback from participants about how much they have enjoyed dressing up for a ride, [rediscovering] the joy of getting on a bike and becoming more familiar with Rotorua’s shared path network.

“The Bike it Forward initiative is an important kaupapa that helps connect our community. We are building a team of volunteers with bike mechanic skills to help us repair donated bikes that then go to community members who are unable to access bikes.

“We encourage anyone who can lend a hand repairing bikes, or that has a bike to donate, to get in contact with us so we can continue supporting this initiative.”

The team says riding a bike has many benefits.

“It’s great for your health, reduces stress, helps you get fit, saves money on petrol and provides many sustainability benefits.

“We are lucky to have many shared paths in our district to get you around safely by bike, and we encourage everyone to give it a go.”