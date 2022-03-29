A police examination of the scene will take place today. Photo / NZME

Another jewellery store has been broken into in the Bay of Plenty, this time in Whakatane.

A police spokeswoman said police received a report that a commercial premise on The Strand was burgled just before 3am today.

The Rotorua Daily Post understands it was the Jewelz jewellery and watches store.

"Police saw a vehicle near the store but it drove off at speed and police were unable to locate the driver," the spokeswoman said.

"An examination of the scene will take place today and police are in the initial phase of the investigation.

"It is unclear precisely what was taken during the burglary at this stage."

It's the second jewellery store to be broken into in the region this week.

Rotorua Jewellery store on Tutanekai St was smashed and burgled in the early hours of Monday morning.