Amohau St, Rotorua crash: Driver charged over incident linked to flipped car

The flipped car blocked two lanes of Amohau St. The driver of another vehicle has now been charged. Photo / Supplied

Kelly Makiha
By
Kelly Makiha

Multimedia Journalist

Police have charged a driver in relation to an Amohau St incident that saw a car crash into a parked car and flipping.

A person will appear in the Rotorua District Court tomorrow charged with careless use of a motor vehicle following the crash just after 10am on Tuesday near the traffic lights at Amohia St.

Rotorua road policing manager Senior Sergeant Geoff Barnett said the charged driver was travelling west on Amohau St and allegedly failed to comply with the red traffic light, causing a vehicle exiting Rotorua Central on the green light to take evasive action.

The turning vehicle, which had a woman and a young child inside, collided with a parked car and flipped on to its roof on Amohau St, closing the two lanes of the busy road.

No one was hurt in the crash and the vehicle was towed away by 10.30am, allowing both lanes to reopen.