Tommy Wineera appears in the Rotorua District Court via audio visual link on drugs and firearms charges. Photo / Andrew Warner

A man charged relating to a large-scale drugs operation in Rotorua has appeared in court facing 22 charges.

Tommy Wineera, 46, from Ngāpuna in Rotorua, appeared in the Rotorua District Court today before Judge Greg Hollister-Jones facing charges relating to methamphetamine, ecstasy and firearms.

His lawyer, Andy Schulze, told Judge Hollister-Jones he had received some information about the charges from police, but he’d like his client to take more time before formally entering pleas to the charges.

Schulze said he would put off applying for electronic-monitored bail until a later date.

Judge Hollister-Jones remanded Wineera in custody until January 17 at 11.45am, when he was to enter pleas to the charges.

The charges include manufacturing, supplying and possessing methamphetamine, possessing equipment and precursors used to make methamphetamine, unlawfully carrying a pistol and a firearm and possessing and supplying ecstasy.

Police said earlier this month 12 people were charged relating to Operation Richter.