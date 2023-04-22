The Arts Village is holding its first community mural event - pictured are local artists Razor Taser Laser (left) and Tasheart (Natasha Manuson). Photo / Andrew Warner

The Arts Village is holding its first community mural event - pictured are local artists Razor Taser Laser (left) and Tasheart (Natasha Manuson). Photo / Andrew Warner

The Arts Village is inviting all in the community to be part of bringing a mural to life and freshening up one of its studios.

The painting for the ‘Mural Mai’ Community Mural Project is under way until Tuesday.

Arts Village activities co-ordinator Faeryl Rotherham said, a few years ago, hundreds of people came to help lay the mosaic flooring down in the village hallway under the guidance of Marc Spijkerbosch.

“And what an incredible floor it is! When we realised our Studio 2 floors needed a freshen-up, instead of a plain repaint, we thought we’d do something cool and get the community involved again.”

Rotherham said the design concept was a collaboration with the talented Simon, AKA Razor Taser Laser, with help from The Arts Village’s director Kellez Mcmanus.

The mural would represent new growth and had elements that symbolised inclusion, opportunity, manaakitanga, whanaungatanga and which would highlight that it was a creative space.

“It’s a very thought-out and meaningful design, with the colours having significant meaning too. The black represents Te Pō or Te Kore, the nothing - Papatūānuku and Ranginui’s embrace; the white is representative of Te Ao Mārama - the world of light; and red represents new life, much like the Tino Rangatiratanga flag.”

Rotherham said everyone was welcome, even if you just wanted to go and watch.

“You may ask, ‘I’m not a painter, can I come and play my guitar?’. The answer is yes, yes you can. We’re looking forward to the community being involved however they can.”

The opportunity to have a community art project was incredible and there were endless benefits, she said.

These included bringing people together - some of whom were not regularly engaging in other constructive social activities - fostering connections between participants and therefore increasing the city’s sense of community as well as individuals’ social networks, providing an avenue for the arts which was great for general wellbeing, producing a source of pride for residents in the community and increasing their sense of connection to our city.

“This project was made possible with funding from Rotorua Civic Arts Trust, so we would like to wholeheartedly express our gratitude.”

The Details

What: ’Mural Mai’ Community Mural Project

When: Now until Tuesday, April 25, 12pm to 6pm

Where: The Arts Village, Studio 2