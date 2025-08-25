Advertisement
Alec Wilson, Māori All Black and Rotorua leader, dies at 92

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
5 mins to read

Alec Wilson died on Friday at the age of 92. Photo / Supplied

On and off the rugby field, Alec Wilson was considered the engine room, a tough task master and the one who went straight “up the guts” to get the job done.

The respected Te Arawa and Ngāti Whakaue workhorse, who was behind some of Rotorua’s biggest land and property developments

