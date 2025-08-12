Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Police are “genuinely shocked” by the “staggeringly poor” result of an underage alcohol sting which caught eight out of 11 South Waikato stores selling to a minor.

A Controlled Purchase Operation was run in Tokoroa and Putāruru on August 2, where an underage volunteer attempted to buy alcohol from a range of on and off-licensed premises.

Police described the results as “staggeringly poor” in a media statement about the operation.

Taupō alcohol harm prevention officer Sergeant Greg Weston said eight out of 11 premises failed to check the volunteer’s ID.

“I’m extremely disappointed with the level of non-compliance, and genuinely shocked,” Weston said.