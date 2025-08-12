“During the last operation held in this area, only one premises failed.
“There is absolutely no excuse for outlets not to have good systems and processes for checking IDs, especially when they are operating in vulnerable communities.
“The messaging is very clear – no ID, no service."
Weston said police knew the impact of alcohol-related harm in the communities, and ensuring alcohol was not being sold to underage people was a key part of reducing harm.
“The premises that failed this CPO have been spoken to and will learn of the outcomes in due course.”
Weston said premises that were found to be providing alcohol to minors could expect serious consequences, including the potential suspension or cancellation of their liquor licence.
Duty managers could also have their licence suspended or cancelled.
“Working with our partner agencies to reduce alcohol-related harm in our community, and ensuring alcohol is not being sold to underage people, is a crucial component of keeping our community safe,” Weston said.
The operation was jointly run by Bay of Plenty Police, South Waikato District Council and the National Public Health Service.
Concerns about the sale or supply of alcohol to minors in your community?
Contact police online at 105.police.govt.nz or call 105.