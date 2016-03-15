Airbnb a regulatory challenge

Rotorua Association of Motels chairwoman Fiona Suurenbroek.

An increasing number of Rotorua people are cashing in on the trend of renting out spare rooms on Airbnb - but the local motel association says there are concerns around the lack of regulation around the increasingly popular website.

More than 260 Rotorua rooms are listed on the website, ranging from $15 a night to more than $1000. The site allows residents to offer their rooms, sleepouts or empty homes to travellers.

But Rotorua Association of Motels chairwoman Fiona Suurenbroek said there was concern websites such as Airbnb had no regulatory requirements.

"As commercial accommodation providers we are subject to many regulatory requirements including, but not limited to, monthly building checks and annual building warrant of fitness, we have a duty of care to ensure that our properties are maintained at a certain standard and we are subject to commercial rates of which these properties are not. It would be great if we were all on a level playing field," she said.

"We have been privy to some horror stories of guests who have ended up in our motels due to their Airbnb experience so our advice is to always do your homework for your holiday and accommodation experience."