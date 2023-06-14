Pakeke Lions Club members and a student conservation group from Waipahihi School work together. Photo / Supplied

The Lions Club of Taupō Pakeke might have an average age of 81, but the 31 community-minded men and women of this organisation are dedicated to the amazing efforts they carry out in the interests of the Taupō community.

Over recent months Pakeke Lions have not only provided funds for the visually impaired, fund relief disaster for neighbours Hawke’s Bay, but also for local youth, organisations with health needs, emergency services, and supported collections for major bodies.

A group has also worked regularly on a conservation project in conjunction with Waipahihi Primary School.

Members have worked hard and energetically to raise funds for the club to be able to assist the community of Taupō and for supporting the efforts of those following any national disaster.

Funding has been generated largely from a major raffle, and through assisting the Lakeland Lions Club with the operation of the Lakeland Lions train on the Tongariro South Domain.

The club encourages organisations and individuals who have a genuine need of help to apply for this by writing to it with complete details of the need, and how any financial assistance will be used.

At the same time the club expects any organisation or individual concerned will be prepared to address the club about the request and to follow this up with a further address on how successful the funding proved.

Such requests need to be in writing to the secretary at PO Box 1015.

The Lions Club of Taupō Pakeke meets every second fortnight at the Taupō Women’s Club rooms in Story Place.

The club’s change of officers’ function on June 27 will see the following assuming office for 2023/2024; Ian Foster president, Martin Rogers immediate past president, Ian Triscott secretary, Lindsay Wilson treasurer, Dianne Hodson almoner, Colleen Cameron 1st vice president, Val Wilson 2nd vice president, Glenda Fry 3rd vice president.