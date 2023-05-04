Rotorua Music School's Open Mic event in 2021 for NZ Music Month. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua is brimming with a range of music events this month as performers come together to showcase, celebrate and foster the abundance of talent in the city.

May is NZ Music Month, a celebration of working together to build a more connected and collaborative musical landscape across Aotearoa.

The Arts Village is celebrating NZ Music Month with live music sessions performed by local artists.

There are three sessions being held throughout the month - Saturdays, May 6, 13 and 27 - between 10am to 12pm. The artists include Kerry and James, Zen Kyle, Ian and Caitlin and Chris Everest.

Arts Village activities co-ordinator Faeryl Rotherham says music sessions are a great day out for the community.

“They bring people together, let you discover new music, and give you a unique live experience. You get to feel connected to others who share the love for live music and the vibe is amazing.

“It’s like discovering a whole new world of music that you might never have heard before. You get to experience the music in a more interactive way and the energy is something special.”

Faeryl says celebrating local and New Zealand musicians is important as it supports the local music industry, promotes cultural identity and encourages creativity.

“By promoting local talent, we can create a thriving music scene with more opportunities for innovation and experimentation. It also helps to showcase the unique sounds and styles of New Zealand music, preserving and promoting cultural identity.”

Toi Ohomai | Te Pūkenga music tutor Ben Wilcock says Toi Ohomai music ākonga (students) will be putting on a mid-year concert at Level 13 Theme Rooms on Friday, May 12, 7pm, in celebration of NZ Music Month.

There will be 13 students performing in various ensembles throughout the concert.

“Our students come from all over the region, from Whakatāne, Taupō, Kawerau, Tokoroa and, of course, Rotorua.

“They range from 17 to 23 years old and will perform a range of genres, from reggae, soul, rock and hip hop, with a few originals as well.”

Ben says NZ Music Month is a great one for putting on concerts as there is a heightened awareness of New Zealand music and musicians.

“One of our main kaupapa is to give our students real-life experiences in a range of situations. In other words, as many gigs and opportunities as possible.

“Level 13 is such a great, supportive venue and plays an integral role in the music scene in Rotorua. We love playing there and it’s such a supportive vibe.”

He says there is an abundance of good New Zealand music which needs to be promoted and NZ Music Month really helps.

“While our mainstream acts get plenty of air time and publicity, NZMM is a great vehicle for promoting the wider pool of talent we have in Aotearoa.”

Rotorua Music School is also presenting a celebration of NZ Music Month - Rotorua Music School Open Mic.

Now in its third year running and open to all ages and schools, the open mic provides an opportunity for willing participants to perform at Level 13 Theme Rooms on Sunday, May 21.

There is a youth session from 3pm to 5pm and a session open to all from 6pm to 8pm - performers and under 10 years old free, $5 for intermediate/high school students, $10 for adults. There are still some spots left and spots have been filling up quickly.

All entry proceeds go to the Rotorua Music School Resource Fund, to enable the not-for-profit music education provider to buy resources and maintain accessibility to an affordable musical education.

A Rotorua Music School mid-year concert. Photo / Supplied

Trojan-John, tutor/operations assistant for Rotorua Music School, says the open mic sessions give performers a chance to practise stagecraft and performance in front of others.

“Especially for younger ones, when they start to perform it’s a good self-esteem builder and a great way to express themselves.”

He says bands have been formed in the music community from meetings at events such as these.

“Some high school students have also decided to pursue performing arts tertiary studies partly from their participation in live performance opportunities, and other educational providers have taken initiative from their involvement to create their own events for students to develop event management skills and performance.

“These are not only positive for the local arts sector but also the business community, as venues/vendors are able to reap benefits as well.”

Trojan-John says the Rotorua Music School has been a not-for-profit organisation since 1986, and he is a former student himself. More information can be found at the school’s website and Facebook page.

Tomorrow, the Morrison whānau will pay tribute to Sir Howard in the theatre that carries his name, in a concert that promises plenty of “wow” moments, laughs and maybe a few tears. The Morrison Whānau Tribute Concert starts at 7pm.

Singers Nikau Grace, Te Pumanawa Rogers and Tawhao Webster will depict Sir Howard’s first group, the Clive Trio, and then another group of youngsters will re-enact the Howard Morrison Quartet in its early years.

The show will take the audience through Sir Howard’s decades of performing and will feature special guests Morrison Jnr, Ray Woolf, Rewa Ututaonga, the Yandall Sisters, Eddie Low, Gray Bartlett, Chris Powley, Takerei Peck, Scotty Morrison and a five-piece band.

Tickets are $69 to $79 but all mothers, nurses and teachers can buy tickets to Saturday’s 7pm show at a discounted rate of $50 at the centre’s ticketbox.

On Sunday the Rotorua Jazz Club will celebrate local talent with a show featuring Bobby Mihi Howard, Sam Raney, A.J Moke, Ben Wilcock and upcoming young musicians from Rotorua Boys’ High School, Western Heights High School and John Paul College – fresh from success at the National Youth Jazz competition.

It will run from 5pm to 8pm at the Rotorua Citizens Club, with $10-$20 entry. There is a special $2 entry fee for youth.

Club president Noel Lamberton says the club likes to support the next generation of musicians through shows and scholarships for high school students, and showcasing local talent in the jazz genre.

He says the club holds events like this once a month, and it has fit in nicely with NZ Music Month.